Cenk Uygur Gets Current TV Show

Current TV has tapped former MSNBC host Cenk Uygur to host a 7 p.m. program on the network to lead into Countdown with Keith Olbermann.

The network will adapt Uygur's online news show The Young Turks, bringing the politics and pop culture commentary show to a television audience. The program will be produced from Los Angles-based studios and premiere in the fourth quarter.

Uygur most recently anchored the 6 p.m. program MSNBC Live. He left the network in July after disagreements about his timeslot.

"Getting a powerful voice like Cenk's is a great addition to our network, and we look forward to having the enthusiastic, growing audience he has built for The Young Turks follow him to Current TV," said Joel Hyatt, Current CEO and the network's co-founder. "As we head into an election year, people are eager to hear voices like his, which can only be heard on an open, independent platform like Current."