Celtics-Heat Game 4 Sets Cable Record
Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN Sunday
night -- which saw the Boston Celtics defeat the Miami Heat in overtime -- delivered
a 7.9 overnight rating, the best for a NBA playoff game on cable since records began
in 2003, according to Nielsen.
The game, which evened the series 2-2, peaked with a 10.7
rating during overtime. In Boston, the telecast drew a 20.7 rating, the highest
ever for an NBA playoff game in the market, and a 19.8 rating in Miami, which
ranked as the third-highest in that market.
Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on Tuesday at
8:30 p.m. on ESPN, with the Finals airing on ABC starting June 12.
