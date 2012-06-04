Celtics-Heat Game 4 Sets Cable Record

Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN Sunday

night -- which saw the Boston Celtics defeat the Miami Heat in overtime -- delivered

a 7.9 overnight rating, the best for a NBA playoff game on cable since records began

in 2003, according to Nielsen.

The game, which evened the series 2-2, peaked with a 10.7

rating during overtime. In Boston, the telecast drew a 20.7 rating, the highest

ever for an NBA playoff game in the market, and a 19.8 rating in Miami, which

ranked as the third-highest in that market.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on Tuesday at

8:30 p.m. on ESPN, with the Finals airing on ABC starting June 12.