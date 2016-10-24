Celebration Planned for Turner’s Craig Sager

Turner Sports’ NBA on TNT will start the NBA season with a special tribute to sideline report Craig Sager, who has been in an inspiring battle against leukemia.

“Craig is an inspiration to so many people including all of us at Turner as he continues to courageously battle cancer,” said David Levy, president of Turner. “This tribute is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our affection and support for Craig, his wife Stacy and their family, along with all of those facing similar obstacles. We look forward to working closely with them and our partners throughout Opening Week to raise awareness and funding on behalf of cancer research and education.”

The SagerStrong Foundation is working with Nike for a customized, limited edition SagerStrong of 100 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Sager that will be offered via online auction.

The shoes feature paisley panels, a seersucker tongue tab and multi-colored laces, recalling the announcer’s colorful wardrobe.

The auction begins Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. as the NBA season tips off and ends Nov. 4.

Also two Sager-inspired T-shirts have been created.

The first, developed by Mark Thomashow, Peter Raskin and 500 LEVEL and designed by Dave Zarzynski, will be shown during TNT’s NBA studio show and will be available for retail at with portions of the proceeds supporting the SagerStrong Foundation.

The Golden State Warriors have also created a “Sager Strong” t-shirt, presented by City National Bank, that will be given to all fans attending the team’s Opening Night game against the San Antonio Spurs. In addition to partnering on the t-shirt (not available for retail), City National Bank will be making a donation to SagerStrong Foundation. City National Bank is the Official Bank of the Golden State Warriors.

“It’s been amazing to see the impact Craig has made across the entire sports community and the outpouring of support everyone has shown him as he undergoes his fight against cancer,” said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports. “He’s a beloved member of the Turner Sports family and we will continue to do everything we can to help drive awareness for this very important cause.”