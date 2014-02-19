CeeLo Green Not Coming Back to 'The Voice'

CeeLo Green will not return to NBC's The Voice, the singer told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview that will air on Wednesday's Ellen.

"I'm going to continue my relationship with NBC," said Green, referencing his development deal with the network. "I'm going to miss The Voice too; I'm not coming back guys."

Green, who will not serve as a voice coach on the upcoming spring cycle, has been with the singing competition show since its inception in 2011. Overall, he has been a voice coach on four of the six cycles.

"I don't want to wear out my welcome there. I have so many other things I want to do," he continued. "I haven't released an album in four years."

The next cycle of The Voice, with Shakira and Usher coming back for their second go-around as coaches with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, premieres Feb. 24.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPxS36WVo3s[/embed]