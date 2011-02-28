Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine Named Coaches of ‘The Voice'
Musicians Cee Lo Green and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine are
the first two coaches named for NBC's upcoming singing competition series The
Voice.
Green and Levine will be two of four famous musician coaches
on the show who will select singers to mentor during the blind auditions.
Carson Daly had previously been announced as host.
"Cee Lo Green and Adam Levine represent
the essence of The Voice. They are
two of the hottest music artists right now and their voices are instantly
recognizable," said Paul Telegdy, EVP, alternative programming, NBC and
Universal Media Studios. "These amazing artists are the perfect inspiration for
our contestants to look up to as they begin their journeys from
"voices" to true artists -- and any hopeful singer would be
incredibly lucky to have either one as their coach."
The Voice
premieres Tuesday, Apr. 26 at 9 p.m.
