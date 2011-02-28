Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine Named Coaches of ‘The Voice'

Musicians Cee Lo Green and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine are

the first two coaches named for NBC's upcoming singing competition series The

Voice.

Green and Levine will be two of four famous musician coaches

on the show who will select singers to mentor during the blind auditions.

Carson Daly had previously been announced as host.

"Cee Lo Green and Adam Levine represent

the essence of The Voice. They are

two of the hottest music artists right now and their voices are instantly

recognizable," said Paul Telegdy, EVP, alternative programming, NBC and

Universal Media Studios. "These amazing artists are the perfect inspiration for

our contestants to look up to as they begin their journeys from

"voices" to true artists -- and any hopeful singer would be

incredibly lucky to have either one as their coach."

The Voice

premieres Tuesday, Apr. 26 at 9 p.m.