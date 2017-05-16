CCIA Names Joshua Landau Patent Counsel

The Computer & Communications Industry Association—whose members range from Univision and Microsoft to Amazon, Google and Dish—has hired Joshua Landau as patent counsel. That includes being the lead blogger on CCIA's Patent Progress patent reform blog.

Landau has been with law firm WilmerHale and before that was a legal fellow on the staff of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.).

"With patent trolls costing innovative US companies more than $29 billion dollars a year, reining in the abuse is a no cost or low cost solution that deserves to get bipartisan support," said CCIA president Ed Black. "Landau will be taking this message around the globe in his filings and posts.”