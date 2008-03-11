CBSSports.com to Share March Madness on Demand

CBS opened access to its March Madness on Demand platform so that Web sites can link to it.

CBSSports.com, with the OK of the NCAA, said Tuesday that it dropped the registration requirements for its online coverage of the NCAA basketball championships.

CBS Sports created a developer platform that will allow other sites like Facebook, ESPN.com and Yahoo to link directly to the live streamed video of 63 games.

Previous on-demand streaming had required viewers to be registered users of CBSSports.com.