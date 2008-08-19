CBSSports.com to Kick Off Fantasy Football Today

CBS is launching an online counterpart to The NFL Today for fantasy-football fans.

Fantasy Football Today will be a 90-minute show streamed every Sunday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com (CBS' National Football League pregame show, The NFL Today, airs Sundays at noon on the network). It will also be distributed on-demand via CBS Audience Network members, including YouTube, AOL, Veoh, Bebo and Joost.

FFT, which debuts Sept. 7, will be hosted by Jason Horowitz and tap The NFL Today cast and analysts nationwide to give fantasy players the latest information on the day’s games.

The show will stream weekly throughout the regular NFL season and joins a lineup of more than a half-dozen streamed shows on CBSsports.com geared to fantasy football, which the CBS site hosts.