CBSN Launches Long-Form ‘Originals’ Series

CBSN, the network’s 24/7 streaming news service, will launch the long-form series CBSN Originals Jan. 18. The first installment features Vladimir Duthiers’ reportage from the volatile suburbs of Paris and Brussels, while Elaine Quijano’s stories “will go behind the headlines in the ongoing political campaign,” said CBSN, on issues such as immigration, economic inequality and gun legislation.

“CBSN Originals are the next step forward in the evolution of CBSN. Audiences are increasingly coming to CBSN for anchored reporting from the U.S. and around the globe, as well as CBS News content on demand,” said David Rhodes, CBS News president. “CBSN Originals will bring a new dimension to the service, with in-depth reporting specifically for digital platforms.”

“Vlad and Elaine have a unique storytelling approach that resonates with our CBSN viewers,” said Nancy Lane, senior executive producer of CBS News Digital. “Vlad’s reports from Paris and Brussels, produced after the media focus on the region ended, are unflinching and compelling journalism at its best that expose a world few viewers have seen nor understand."

CBSN launched in November 2014.

Chris Licht, VP of programming at CBS News, said the digital outlet “has injected a really nice sense of energy into what we do.”