CBSN Convention Video to Live Stream on Twitter

CBS News reached an agreement to have coverage of the national political conventions on CBSN live streamed on Twitter.

“CBS News will have the highest quality original reporting continuously throughout both conventions—we are very pleased that reporting will be so prominently featured on Twitter’s live platform,” said CBS News president David Rhodes.

CBSN, CBS News' streaming news service, will present wall-to-wall convention coverage featuring the CBS News reporting team. The stream will be live on Twitter each day from gavel to gavel and will be enhanced with live, convention-related tweets.

“Twitter is the fastest way to find out what’s happening in politics and to have a discussion about it,” said Anthony Noto, Twitter’s chief financial officer. “By bringing the live discussion of the Republican and Democratic national conventions together with CBSN’s live video stream of the proceedings, we believe we’re giving people around the world the best way to experience democracy in action.”

CBSN anchors and correspondents Josh Elliott, Elaine Quijano and Vladimir Duthiers will originate the CBSN coverage from the convention hall for both the Democrats and the Republicans.

Twitter and CBS News worked together during CBS’ broadcast of the Democratic presidential debate on Nov. 14 and the Republican debate on Feb. 13. CBS coverage included real-time metrics, curated tweets and live tweets with questions from voters that were asked of the candidates