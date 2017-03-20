CBS, Warner Bros. Reach New Deal for ‘Big Bang Theory’

CBS Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television have reached a two-year broadcast agreement for the comedy The Big Bang Theory. The deal renews TV’s top scripted series through the 2018-2019 season.

The show premiered in Sept. 2007. This season, Big Bang Theory is averaging 19.40 million viewers and a 5.1 in adults 18-49.

The cast includes Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steven Molaro are executive producers, and Lorre and Prady are the creators.

The series is from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.