CBS V.P., CFO Fred Reynolds Retiring
CBS said Monday that chief financial officer Fred Reynolds, a 38-year veteran of the broadcaster, will retire effective Aug. 15.
Reynolds will officially retire as CFO on July 20, but will remain an executive vice president of the company, working with CEO Les Moonves and other senior management on the coordination of the transition of his various duties and various other projects before his retirement on Aug. 15.
