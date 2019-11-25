CBS-Viacom Merger Set to Close Dec. 4

CBS and Viacom on Monday said their merger is expected to close after the market closes on Dec. 4.

The merger combines to media companies controlled by the family of Sumner and Shari Redstone and is designed to create an entity big enough to compete as the television business enters the streaming era.

CBS and Viacom said the combinued company will be named ViacomCBS Inc. and trading on the Nasdaq is expected to start Dec. 5 using the ticker symbols VIACA and VIAC.

Over the past few weeks, the companies have announced the senior executives who will lead the company, starting with Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, who will be CEO of ViacomCBS.