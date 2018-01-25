CBS, Viacom Boards to Discuss Merger: Report

The CEOs of CBS and Viacom have had a conversation about merging the two companies, and the companies’ boards are expected to discuss a potential combination at upcoming regularly scheduled meetings, according to a published report.



Both companies are controlled by the family of Sumner Redstone. His daughter Shari asked both companies to consider a merger last year, but the deal didn’t happen.



Citing sources familiar with the situation, Reuters reported that the discussion between the CEOs about a merger could be the first step toward recombining the companies.



CBS' Les Moonves has previously said that he wasn't in favor of a deal and that CBS has no need to get bigger. The conversation, which took place earlier this month, could be a sign he’s open to the idea.



The talk was described as preliminary and no decisions have been made about a deal.



CBS and Viacom separately will be holding board meeting in the next few weeks. The Reuters report said a merger will be discussed at those meetings.



After the report, CBS stock was up 0.68% to $59.27, and Viacom was up 1.45% to $33.61.