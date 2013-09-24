CBS Ups Publicist Mitch Graham to VP of AlternativeProgramming

CBS has promoted one of its publicists into its programming

ranks, naming Mitch Graham on Tuesday as VP of alternative programming.

Graham will oversee the network's current slate of reality

series including Survivor, The Amazing

Race, Big Brother and Undercover Boss,

as well as help develop new alternative programs. He reports to Chris Castallo,

executive VP of alternative programming at CBS Entertainment, who replacedJennifer Bresnan in July.

Since 2008, Graham has been director of publicity for CBS

Communications, where he most recently spearheaded the campaign for the network's

summer hit Under the Dome. He has

been the publicist on The Amazing Race

since its seventh season, on Big Brother

for the past four years and helped launch Undercover

Boss in 2010. He first joined CBS as a publicity coordinator in 1999.

"As a publicist who has long and deep roots in all of our

franchises, there wasn't a more valuable candidate than Mitch," Castallo

said. "As our go-to guy for many years, his established relationships with

our producers will be invaluable going forward."