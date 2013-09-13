CBS Ups Margot Wain To VP of Daytime Programs

Margot Wain has been elevated to VP of daytime programs at CBS Entertainment, announced Angelica McDaniel, senior VP of daytime at CBS Entertainment, on Friday.

In her new role, Wain, who served as director of daytime programs in the department before her promotion, will continue to supervise The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Price is Right.

Wain has worked on The Young and the Restless since the soap's premiere in 1987.

She will report to McDaniel.