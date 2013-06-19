CBS Ups Glenn Geller to Oversee Combined Current Programming

CBS has promoted Glenn Geller to executive VP of current

programming for a newly combined department supporting both CBS Entertainment

and CBS Television Studios, the network announced Wednesday.

David Brownfield, who had been head of current programming

at CBS Entertainment since 2004, has signed a development deal with CBS TV

Studios. He will begin developing projects immediately for the 2014-15 season

and remain based on the company's lot in Studio City.

Gellar, who had been head of current programming at CBS TV

Studios since 2006, will now report to both CBS TV Studios president David

Stapf and CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler, overseeing creative affairs

for all scripted series for both divisions.

"The timing is right to make this move," said Tassler and

Stapf in a joint statement. "David has wanted to return to writing and

producing television, and the majority of our series are now produced in-house.

It makes sense creatively and operationally to have one streamlined current

operation to support our shows."

Gellar has been with CBS since 2001, serving as director and

VP of current programming at the network before moving to the studio. Prior to

that, he spent three years in the drama department at 20th Century

Fox Television. Brownfield joined CBS Entertainment's current programming

department in 2001 after serving as a co-producer and writer on ABC's Boy Meets World.