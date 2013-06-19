CBS Ups Glenn Geller to Oversee Combined Current Programming
CBS has promoted Glenn Geller to executive VP of current
programming for a newly combined department supporting both CBS Entertainment
and CBS Television Studios, the network announced Wednesday.
David Brownfield, who had been head of current programming
at CBS Entertainment since 2004, has signed a development deal with CBS TV
Studios. He will begin developing projects immediately for the 2014-15 season
and remain based on the company's lot in Studio City.
Gellar, who had been head of current programming at CBS TV
Studios since 2006, will now report to both CBS TV Studios president David
Stapf and CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler, overseeing creative affairs
for all scripted series for both divisions.
"The timing is right to make this move," said Tassler and
Stapf in a joint statement. "David has wanted to return to writing and
producing television, and the majority of our series are now produced in-house.
It makes sense creatively and operationally to have one streamlined current
operation to support our shows."
Gellar has been with CBS since 2001, serving as director and
VP of current programming at the network before moving to the studio. Prior to
that, he spent three years in the drama department at 20th Century
Fox Television. Brownfield joined CBS Entertainment's current programming
department in 2001 after serving as a co-producer and writer on ABC's Boy Meets World.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.