CBS Ups Chris Castallo to Head Alternative Programming

CBS has promoted Chris Castallo to head alternative

programming at the network, replacing Jennifer Bresnan, whoannounced earlier Thursday she is stepping down at the end of the summer to

relocate to New York with her family.

As executive VP, Castallo will oversee all non-scripted

series programming including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and

Undercover Boss and all development, reporting to CBS Entertainment

president Nina Tassler.

"Chris is a skilled executive who thinks like a programmer,

producer and promoter all at once," Tassler said. "He's a terrific

combination of a hands-on executive with a great vision for the genre, and we

look forward to his leadership in this area."

He was previously senior VP of alternative

programming at CBS, joining the network in 2007 from NBC, where he was senior

VP of development overseeing primetime drama series. Previously he worked for

Tollin/Robbins Productions on shows like Smallville and One Tree Hill.