CBS Ups Chris Castallo to Head Alternative Programming
CBS has promoted Chris Castallo to head alternative
programming at the network, replacing Jennifer Bresnan, whoannounced earlier Thursday she is stepping down at the end of the summer to
relocate to New York with her family.
As executive VP, Castallo will oversee all non-scripted
series programming including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and
Undercover Boss and all development, reporting to CBS Entertainment
president Nina Tassler.
"Chris is a skilled executive who thinks like a programmer,
producer and promoter all at once," Tassler said. "He's a terrific
combination of a hands-on executive with a great vision for the genre, and we
look forward to his leadership in this area."
He was previously senior VP of alternative
programming at CBS, joining the network in 2007 from NBC, where he was senior
VP of development overseeing primetime drama series. Previously he worked for
Tollin/Robbins Productions on shows like Smallville and One Tree Hill.
