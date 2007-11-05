CBS Unveils First Animated Mobisode

Conceding that the advice will be of the "do as I say, not as I do" variety, CBS announced that its first-ever original animated series for mobile broadcast will be Danny Bonaduce: Life Coach.

The series will feature the ex-child star (The Partridge Family), radio jock and troubled adult -- arrests, substance abuse -- voicing the character of himself, a "sort of has it together" advisor to Britney-Paris-Lindsey-like stars headed for a fall.

The series of eight three- to five-minute episodes premieres Nov. 12 on CBS' mobile-video outlets, AT&T and Sprint Nextel, as well as on the network’s Web site, with a new episode every two weeks.