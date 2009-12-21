CBS' ‘Undercover Boss' to Debut After Super Bowl Feb. 7

CBS' latest reality entry Undercover Boss will get the plum

post-Super Bowl slot, Sunday Feb. 7.

Undercover Boss, which won high marks from marketers during the

network's upfront presentation last spring, has a corporate executive going

incognito to do the job of his employees. The show taps into the current

struggles of recession ravaged Americans but ultimately sounds a hopeful note,

as the newly humbled boss comes to truly appreciate his employees.

It is the first time that a new

show has launched behind the Super Bowl, which regularly gets the biggest

viewing audience of the year. Traditionally, networks slot a returning show

that could use a ratings boost behind the Super Bowl.

Boss' regular time slot will be Sundays at 9 p.m. It will move

there Feb. 14, after the premiere of the 16th season of The Amazing Race at 8 p.m. Cold Case will relocate back to Sundays

at 10 p.m. beginning Feb. 14.

Other midseason highlights include Survivor:Heroes vs. Villains,

a two-hour special that looks back at some of the show's memorable castaways,

Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The 20th iteration of Survivor also will be preceded by a reunion special, Surviving Survivor, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. It

will be produced by Susan Zirinsky's unit at CBS News.

Also included in the network's midseason announcement is

Jeff Probst and Mark Burnett's Live for

the Moment, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m., about people who were inspired to change

their lives.

CBS still has multiple shows on the shelf including the

sitcom Rules of Engagement, Jerry

Bruckheimer's Miami Medical - which

is likely to bow later this season - and police dramas The Bridge and Flashpoint,

both of which are produced in partnership with Canadian broadcast CTV.

Thursday, Jan. 28

8:00-9:00 PM LIVE

FOR THE MOMENT (Special)

Thursday, Feb. 4

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVING

SURVIVOR (Working Title)

Sunday, Feb. 7

10:00-11:00 PM/ET UNDERCOVER

BOSS (Series Premiere)

7:00-8:00 PM/PT (Time approximate)

Thursday, Feb. 11

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR: HEROES VS. VILLAINS (20th Edition Premiere)

Sundays, Effective Feb. 14

7:00-8:00 PM 60

MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE

AMAZING RACE (16th Edition Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM UNDERCOVER

BOSS (Time Period Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM COLD

CASE (New Time Period)