CBS' ‘Undercover Boss' to Debut After Super Bowl Feb. 7
CBS' latest reality entry Undercover Boss will get the plum
post-Super Bowl slot, Sunday Feb. 7.
Undercover Boss, which won high marks from marketers during the
network's upfront presentation last spring, has a corporate executive going
incognito to do the job of his employees. The show taps into the current
struggles of recession ravaged Americans but ultimately sounds a hopeful note,
as the newly humbled boss comes to truly appreciate his employees.
It is the first time that a new
show has launched behind the Super Bowl, which regularly gets the biggest
viewing audience of the year. Traditionally, networks slot a returning show
that could use a ratings boost behind the Super Bowl.
Boss' regular time slot will be Sundays at 9 p.m. It will move
there Feb. 14, after the premiere of the 16th season of The Amazing Race at 8 p.m. Cold Case will relocate back to Sundays
at 10 p.m. beginning Feb. 14.
Other midseason highlights include Survivor:Heroes vs. Villains,
a two-hour special that looks back at some of the show's memorable castaways,
Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The 20th iteration of Survivor also will be preceded by a reunion special, Surviving Survivor, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. It
will be produced by Susan Zirinsky's unit at CBS News.
Also included in the network's midseason announcement is
Jeff Probst and Mark Burnett's Live for
the Moment, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m., about people who were inspired to change
their lives.
CBS still has multiple shows on the shelf including the
sitcom Rules of Engagement, Jerry
Bruckheimer's Miami Medical - which
is likely to bow later this season - and police dramas The Bridge and Flashpoint,
both of which are produced in partnership with Canadian broadcast CTV.
Thursday, Jan. 28
8:00-9:00 PM LIVE
FOR THE MOMENT (Special)
Thursday, Feb. 4
8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVING
SURVIVOR (Working Title)
Sunday, Feb. 7
10:00-11:00 PM/ET UNDERCOVER
BOSS (Series Premiere)
7:00-8:00 PM/PT (Time approximate)
Thursday, Feb. 11
8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR: HEROES VS. VILLAINS (20th Edition Premiere)
Sundays, Effective Feb. 14
7:00-8:00 PM 60
MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM THE
AMAZING RACE (16th Edition Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM UNDERCOVER
BOSS (Time Period Premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM COLD
CASE (New Time Period)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.