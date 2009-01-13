CBS, Two and a Half Men, Win Monday Night Ratings

CBS sitcoms continued their winning ways Monday, emerging with the highest ratings for the night in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The network averaged a 4.3 rating/11 share, beating out the second two hours of Fox's 24 premiere and easily beating the semifinals of NBC's dance competition, which failed to score with viewers.

CBS' top show was also the top sitcom on TV, Two and a Half Men, with a powerhouse 5.6/13, topping the Sunday night rating performance of an original Desperate Housewives.

Fox was second with a 4.1/10. 24 averaged a 4.1/10 at 8-10. But Fox is looking to return to the prime time ratings drivers’ seat Tuesday with the return of American Idol.

ABC was third Monday night with a 3.1/8, led by a two-hour Bachelor with a 3.3/8.

NBC was a distant third at a 1.8/4 for Superstars of Dance (1.9/4), its lowest rating yet, and the even more thinly viewed reality show, Momma's Boys (1.7/4).

The CW had a solid night in netlet land with a 1.4/3 for Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill. The network says One Tree Hill's 1.5/3 was up 25% in adults 18-49 over the week before.