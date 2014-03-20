CBS TV Distribution Names Bauer Brooks Development Head

CBS Television Distribution announced Thursday that Elaine Bauer Brooks has been named executive VP of development. She will be charged with overseeing new programming development.

“Elaine has truly versatile experience from being a hands-on producer to having the perfect combination of unscripted, scripted and digital expertise,” said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of creative affairs for CBS Television Distribution. “I have no doubt that her creativity and drive will enable her to develop innovative, multiplatform first-run syndication brands for CTD.”

Bauer Brooks most recently served as executive producer of Style Network’s Fashion Week coverage and limited series Style Pop. She had previously served as the network’s senior VP of development.