CBS Turns Up Retrans Heat

CBS turned up the pressure on Dish Network Tuesday, claiming the nation’s second largest satellite TV service provider is willing to let its owned and operated stations and cable networks go dark to its customers.

“Dish has been deliberately dragging its feet for months,” CBS said in a statement. “Now, as the deadline nears, Dish appears willing to drop the most popular programming in its entire channel lineup because it won’t negotiate the same sort of deal that other cable, satellite and telco companies have struck with CBS.”

CBS didn’t quite say when that deal is set to expire but most sources believe it is at the end of the month. It fired the first salvo in the dispute Monday, when it warned Dish customers they could lose access to National Football League games and top shows like The Big Bang Theory and NCIS is a deal wasn't reached soon.

