CBS, Turner Name 'Team Stream' Announcers

CBS and Turner Sports' high-flying NCAA men's basketball coverage heads into the Final Four next weekend with big-name schools that should keep the ratings momentum rolling. The opening week of the tournament posted a 6.7 overnight household rating across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV, the highest ever, B&C reported. The third-round game between Wisconsin and Oregon on March 22 drew a truTV-record 3.5 million viewers, per B&C.

Tuesday the networks set out their schedules, including who will be calling the "homer" team-specific telecasts known this year as "Team Stream Presented by Bleacher Report."

Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Wisconsin will vie for the national championship in Indianapolis. TBS will air the NCAA Final Four national semifinal games on Saturday, with game coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET (pre-game coverage starts at 3 p.m.). CBS will broadcast the national championship on Monday, April 6, with pre-game coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. and the game tipping off at 9:18 p.m.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.