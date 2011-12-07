CBS Tops Nets on List ofProducers Guild Awards TV Nominees

Related:Writers Guild ofAmerica Announces 2012 Award Nominations

CBS garnered five nods in the

list of television series nominations for the 2012 Producers Guild Awards

released Wednesday.

The network's recognized shows

are The Big Bang Theory in the comedy-producing

category, The Good Wife in drama, The 64th Annual Tony Awards telecast

in live entertainment & talk, The

Amazing Race in competition and Undercover

Boss in non-fiction.

NBC and HBO both earned three

nods apiece, with nominations for 30 Rock,

Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live for the Peacock and Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Real Time

with Bill Maher for the pay cabler.

Fox's Glee and American Idol

each received a nomination, as did ABC's Modern

Family and Dancing With the Stars.

Also represented were

Showtime's Dexter, AMC's Mad Men, Comedy Central's The Colbert Report, syndication's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lifetime's Project Runway, Bravo's Top Chef, PBS' American Masters, Travel Channel's Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch and ESPN's 30 for 30.

See the full list of

nominations here.