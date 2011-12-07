CBS Tops Nets on List ofProducers Guild Awards TV Nominees
CBS garnered five nods in the
list of television series nominations for the 2012 Producers Guild Awards
released Wednesday.
The network's recognized shows
are The Big Bang Theory in the comedy-producing
category, The Good Wife in drama, The 64th Annual Tony Awards telecast
in live entertainment & talk, The
Amazing Race in competition and Undercover
Boss in non-fiction.
NBC and HBO both earned three
nods apiece, with nominations for 30 Rock,
Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live for the Peacock and Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Real Time
with Bill Maher for the pay cabler.
Fox's Glee and American Idol
each received a nomination, as did ABC's Modern
Family and Dancing With the Stars.
Also represented were
Showtime's Dexter, AMC's Mad Men, Comedy Central's The Colbert Report, syndication's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lifetime's Project Runway, Bravo's Top Chef, PBS' American Masters, Travel Channel's Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch and ESPN's 30 for 30.
See the full list of
nominations here.
