CBS Thriller Drama ‘Salvation’ Won’t See Season Three

CBS summer drama Salvation will not see a season three, the network has confirmed. Season two of the series, a thriller about an asteroid on a collision course with Earth, began June 25.

The show had an MIT grad student as well as a tech superstar who bring a Pentagon official into the loop about an asteroid that’s six months away from Earth.

The cast included Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Melia Kreiling, Ashley Thomas and Ian Anthony Dale.

CBS Television Studios produced the show in association with Secret Hideout.

Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard, Grace Gilroy and Peter Lenkov were the executive producers.