CBS: That's Showbuzz

CBS has launched an entertainment-focused Website, "ShowBuzz." The site, which debuts Monday at www.theshowbuzz.com, will feature broadband video, photos, maps, blogs and other content devoted to entertainment news.

The ad-supported site, a venture from CBS' Digital Media division, debuts with two co-sponsorships that the company says are "session based," meaning only one sponsor's content will be featured during any given visit.

The site will include original content and repurposed fare from both CBS properties - CBSNews.com, CBS.com, The Early Show and 60 Minutes - and outside sources including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and MovieTickets.com.

The site is divided into nine sections: people, style, movies, music, television, comedy, games, theater and books. In addition to an information portal, ShowBuzz will be a venue through which visitors can buy movie or Broadway tickets and view TV recaps, among other things.