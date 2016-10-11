CBS Television Studios Launches Unscripted Department

CBS Television Studios has formed an unscripted programming department with Ghen Maynard named senior executive VP of alternative programming, a new title at the studio. Reality veteran Maynard, whose credits include Survivor, will report to David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, and will oversee development of new alternative programming for the studio. He will work with producers to create and develop a wide range of unscripted content for all broadcast and cable networks, as well as digital platforms.

Maynard ran CBS’ reality division from 2000 to 2004. Besides Survivor, Maynard developed and launched Big Brother, The Amazing Race and America’s Next Top Model.

“We’re thrilled to have Ghen return to CBS to help build our studio’s alternative department,” said Stapf. “Ghen has an outstanding track record in the unscripted arena, having developed some of reality television’s biggest hits. His creative instincts and strong relationships within the alternative community will be key as we grow our roster of unscripted hits and new formats.”

CBS Television Studios’ unscripted projects include the Carpool Karaoke series for Apple Music and Drop the Mic for TBS—both are based on segments from James Corden’s The Late Late Show and are produced in association with Fulwell 73.

Maynard has also independently worked on series projects for AMC, The CW, TNT and others. "I am very grateful to both Les [Moonves, CBS Corp. chairman/president/CEO] and David for the opportunity to build this exciting new venture at my old home, where I will get to work again with so many good friends,” said Maynard.

Maynard began his CBS career in 1997 in the drama development department, moving up to VP of drama development and was part of the team behind CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Judging Amy.

From 2004-2006, Maynard was executive VP of primetime development at NBC Entertainment.

He was the CBS Paramount Network Television Group’s executive VP of alternative programming & entertainment content for new media from 2006-2008.

Maynard is a graduate of Harvard, where he also worked as publisher of the Let’s Go travel guides.