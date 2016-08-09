CBS Television Studios, ‘Corden’ Producer Fulwell 73 Ink Development Deal

CBS Television Studios have signed independent U.K. production outfit Fulwell 73 to a development deal. Executive producers of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Fulwell 73 and partner Ben Winston will create all forms of television for the studio, developing for broadcast, cable, streaming services and other platforms.

Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner are principals at Fulwell 73. Their initial project is the previously announced Carpool Karaoke series for Apple Music, a 16-episode order.

“Ben and Fulwell’s creativity and willingness to take risks have made them one of the U.K.’s most versatile, award-winning producers,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Now, with Ben working his magic in the U.S., he has redefined the late night arena with The Late Late Show With James Corden, turning it into a multiple Emmy-nominated late night talk show in just its first season.”

Stapf called Carpook Karaoke “a great start to our partnership with Fulwell 73 and we look forward to more unique and innovative programming across different platforms.”

Fulwell 73 projects include the upcoming Usain Bolt documentary, I Am Bolt, the sports documentary TheClass of 92 starring David Beckham, and BBC One’s Mo Farah: Race of His Life.

“I am so delighted that we are partnering with CBS Television Studios,” Winston said. “David Stapf and his team have been the greatest partners on The Late Late Show, and I am so excited about what else we can do together going forward.”