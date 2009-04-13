CBS Taps Tepper For Investigations

CBS has named Len Tepper chief of investigative projects. Tepper had been the chief investigative producer for ABC News, and before that had been with NBC News for 19 years.

In his new role he will work primarily with chief investigative correspondent Armen Keteyian.

"CBS News has a long history of leadership in investigative journalism," said CBS News senior VP Paul Friedman in a statement. "Tepper's ability to obtain vital information will help us to continue that tradition."

Tepper has won two Emmys and three Peabody Awards for his investigative work.