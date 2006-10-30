CBS Taps McDonald for Florida Post

CBS has tapped Shaun McDonald, most recently GM of its Detroit owned-and-operated stations, to head up the company's five TV stations in South Florida.

McDonald will now oversee CBS-owned WFOR and CW outlet WBFS Miami, as well as three West Palm Beach stations, CW station WTCX, indepedents WWHB and WTCN. He replaces Brien Kennedy, who has left the company.

Most recently, McDonald headed the CBS and CW affiliates in Detroit. Previously, he was GM of former CBS-owned WNDY Indianapolis and WWHO Columbus, Ohio, which were sold to LIN Television.

Of his new post, McDonald says, "These are two very dynamic regions that couldn't be more different, but we have the resources within our stations to compete and win in each market, while providing viewers in both cities the quality television they've come to expect from us."