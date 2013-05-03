CBS Taps Ehrlich to Executive Produce 65th Emmys

CBS has tapped Ken Ehrlich to executive produce the 65th

Primetime Emmy Awards this fall.

This will be the sixth time that Ehrlich has produced the

Primetime Emmys; he has also previously produced the Grammys for CBS.

A host has still not been named.

"Ken has been a great partner with CBS throughout the

years on many specials," said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music

and live events, CBS Entertainment. "The incredible ratings success of The

Grammy Awards, particularly in recent years, demonstrates his talent for

packaging industry celebrations into exciting live television events with

tremendous energy and entertainment. We're thrilled to have him on board as

executive producer of this year's Emmy Awards."

The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards are set

for Sunday, Sept. 22 to air on CBS.