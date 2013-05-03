CBS Taps Ehrlich to Executive Produce 65th Emmys
CBS has tapped Ken Ehrlich to executive produce the 65th
Primetime Emmy Awards this fall.
This will be the sixth time that Ehrlich has produced the
Primetime Emmys; he has also previously produced the Grammys for CBS.
A host has still not been named.
"Ken has been a great partner with CBS throughout the
years on many specials," said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music
and live events, CBS Entertainment. "The incredible ratings success of The
Grammy Awards, particularly in recent years, demonstrates his talent for
packaging industry celebrations into exciting live television events with
tremendous energy and entertainment. We're thrilled to have him on board as
executive producer of this year's Emmy Awards."
The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards are set
for Sunday, Sept. 22 to air on CBS.
