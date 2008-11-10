CBS Taps Chip Reid For White House Beat

Chip Reid has been named chief White House correspondent for CBS News, with Jim Axelrod moving from that beat to national correspondent based in New York. Reid has been Capitol Hill correspondent. CBS has not announced Reid's replacement.

Reid joined CBS News in 2007 from NBC News, where he had been Capitol Hill since 2004.

Reid's resume includes stints at WJLA-TV and WTTG, both in Washington. He was also counsel to the U.S. Judiciary Committee in the early 1980's.