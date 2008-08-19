CBS Taps Bresnan to Head Reality Programming

CBS named The CW reality programmer Jennifer Bresnan to succeed the departing Ghen Maynard as senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment.

Bresnan will report to CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler, who announced the move Monday.

Bresnan previously served as senior VP of alternative for The CW, CBS' sister network that it co-owns with Warner Bros.

“Jen’s background in developing and producing reality programming is incredibly diverse, her relationships in the creative community run very deep and we’re excited for her to start developing all types of programming in the reality genre,” Tassler said in a statement.

Prior to joining The CW, Bresnan was a producer who worked on the first season of American Idol and as supervising producer on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. She began her career in music television, producing episodes of VH1's Behind the Music and MTV's BioRhythm.

Maynard negotiated a departure from his executive post to segue into a producer role in an agreement reached Aug. 8.