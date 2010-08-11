CBS' 'The Talk' to Premiere Oct. 18

CBS' new daytime talk show The Talk will premiere Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. ET, the network announced Wednesday.

The hour-long program is co-hosted by Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Jaret Winokur, and seeks to address motherhood and other contemporary issues in a candid environment.

Earlier this month, Brad Bessey was named executive producer of the The Talk.

Bessey will executive produce along with John Redmann, who has helmed such daytime shows as Tyra Banks, Rosie O'Donnell and Wayne Brady.