CBS’ ‘The Talk’ Outdraws ‘The View’ for First Time

The struggles for The View continue.

Amid reports of panelist Rosie Perez being on the outs at the daytime program, CBS said on Friday that its rival talker The Talk has overtaken The View in overall viewership for the first time.

For the week ending Jan. 11, The Talk averaged 2.95 million viewers, compared to 2.88 million for The View. CBS said it was the best weekly audience for The Talk since last February.

In key women demographics, both shows averaged 1.0 in women 25-54 and 0.7 in women 18-49.