CBS Syncs Up New Second Screen App

CBS is launching a new free second screen iPad app for its

programming that allows viewers to access a variety of social media tools for

all of its daytime, primetime and late-night programming. The app also offers

additional synchronized content and interactive features for three of its

popular dramas, with more to follow.

The new CBS Connect app will initially offer synced second-screen

content for CSI, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los

Angeles. The network reports that more shows will be added later.

The app includes the same social TV tools as CBS.com's

popular CBS Connect social hub. These allow fans to chat with other fans or CBS

stars and view Twitter and Facebook feeds for its shows.

In addition, CBS Connect will host exclusive social events

and regular live chats with CBS stars and creative talent. During these events,

talent will chat with fans and take questions submitted through the CBS Connect

platform, the network reports.

As previously reported, CBS had been planning to build on

the success of its online CBS Connect social hub and its second screen app for NCIS: Los Angeles Connect app with

additional second screen efforts. With the new app, the network has moved to

aggregate all of those experiences in one place.

The second screen content and experiences for the three dramas

are programmed by the shows' own writers and producers.

The app's sync functions work with live TV, on-demand or

programs that had been recorded on a DVR.

The first synchronized experiences on CBS Connect app will

be available on NCIS: Los Angeles on

Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

"We've seen a tremendous response to CBS.com's CBS Connect

social hub and our recently launched NCIS:

Los Angeles Connect app," said Marc DeBevoise, executive VP and general

manager of CBS Interactive in a statement. "Seeing fans embrace the second

screen in this way has further validated our multi-platform strategy and we're

excited to bring fans one app that sits across CBS programming where they can

engage in discussion, connect with their favorite CBS stars and talent, and

dive deeper into each and every episode of the shows they love."

In addition to its social elements and second-screen

experiences, the CBS Connect app includes new episode previews, video clips,

photo galleries, behind-the-scenes access, special events and the ability to

view CBS's full primetime schedule, the network reports.