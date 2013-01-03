CBS Syncs Up New Second Screen App
CBS is launching a new free second screen iPad app for its
programming that allows viewers to access a variety of social media tools for
all of its daytime, primetime and late-night programming. The app also offers
additional synchronized content and interactive features for three of its
popular dramas, with more to follow.
The new CBS Connect app will initially offer synced second-screen
content for CSI, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los
Angeles. The network reports that more shows will be added later.
The app includes the same social TV tools as CBS.com's
popular CBS Connect social hub. These allow fans to chat with other fans or CBS
stars and view Twitter and Facebook feeds for its shows.
In addition, CBS Connect will host exclusive social events
and regular live chats with CBS stars and creative talent. During these events,
talent will chat with fans and take questions submitted through the CBS Connect
platform, the network reports.
As previously reported, CBS had been planning to build on
the success of its online CBS Connect social hub and its second screen app for NCIS: Los Angeles Connect app with
additional second screen efforts. With the new app, the network has moved to
aggregate all of those experiences in one place.
The second screen content and experiences for the three dramas
are programmed by the shows' own writers and producers.
The app's sync functions work with live TV, on-demand or
programs that had been recorded on a DVR.
The first synchronized experiences on CBS Connect app will
be available on NCIS: Los Angeles on
Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.
"We've seen a tremendous response to CBS.com's CBS Connect
social hub and our recently launched NCIS:
Los Angeles Connect app," said Marc DeBevoise, executive VP and general
manager of CBS Interactive in a statement. "Seeing fans embrace the second
screen in this way has further validated our multi-platform strategy and we're
excited to bring fans one app that sits across CBS programming where they can
engage in discussion, connect with their favorite CBS stars and talent, and
dive deeper into each and every episode of the shows they love."
In addition to its social elements and second-screen
experiences, the CBS Connect app includes new episode previews, video clips,
photo galleries, behind-the-scenes access, special events and the ability to
view CBS's full primetime schedule, the network reports.
