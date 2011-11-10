'CBS Sunday Morning' Posts Largest Audience Since 2006

CBS Sunday Morning with Charles Osgood drew 5.62 million

total viewers to its Nov. 6 broadcast, the news program's largest audience in

more than five years (since Feb. 19, 2006).

It was also number one among the Sunday morning news

programs in households, with a 3.8 rating, and adults 25-54, with a 1.5 in the

news target demo, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings.

It was the program's best household numbers since March and

best demo rating since Oct. 9. Season to date, Sunday Morning is up 3% in

households and total viewers and 8% in adults 25-54.