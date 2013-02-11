CBS Strikes Licensing Deal With Amazon for 'Under the Dome'

CBS Corp. has struck a content licensing agreement with

Amazon for its upcoming drama series Under the Dome, the companies

announced Monday.

Episodes of Under the Dome, which premieres on CBS

June 24, will be available on Amazon Prime's Instant Video Service four days

after their initial broadcast at no additional cost to Amazon Prime members.

Episodes will also be available for download and purchase at Amazon Instant

Video.

"With this innovative agreement, we're giving fans more

options to watch and stay current with this serialized series, and doing so in

a way that protects the Television Network's C3 advertising window," said Scott

Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer, CBS Corp.

Amazon's deal for Under the Dome follows itsrecent acquisition of PBS' Downton Abbey, which formerly streamed on

Netflix.