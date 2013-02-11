CBS Strikes Licensing Deal With Amazon for 'Under the Dome'
CBS Corp. has struck a content licensing agreement with
Amazon for its upcoming drama series Under the Dome, the companies
announced Monday.
Episodes of Under the Dome, which premieres on CBS
June 24, will be available on Amazon Prime's Instant Video Service four days
after their initial broadcast at no additional cost to Amazon Prime members.
Episodes will also be available for download and purchase at Amazon Instant
Video.
"With this innovative agreement, we're giving fans more
options to watch and stay current with this serialized series, and doing so in
a way that protects the Television Network's C3 advertising window," said Scott
Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer, CBS Corp.
Amazon's deal for Under the Dome follows itsrecent acquisition of PBS' Downton Abbey, which formerly streamed on
Netflix.
