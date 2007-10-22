CBS Stops the Music on Viva Laughlin

New CBS musical series Viva Laughlin folded its cards after its third episode Sunday night.

The network announced Monday that it was canceling the show after it garnered a most unimpressive 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo with its premiere Thursday night and a 1.2 overnight rating in what was to be its regular time slot Sunday at 8 p.m.

The cancellation was not a big surprise. Many critics savaged the show, which featured a story line in which characters sang along with familiar hits like the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The series was based on 2004 British Broadcasting Corp. series Blackpool, renamedViva Blackpool when it was shown on BBC America the next year.

In its place, CBS said The Amazing Race will start its engine Nov. 4. On Oct. 28, Laughlin will be replaced by a repeat episode of CSI,during which there is music from The Who but nobody singing it.