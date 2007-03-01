CBS Sportsline Expands Streaming Coverage of Masters

Web portal CBS SportsLine plans to expand its online video coverage of the Masters golf tournament from the Augusta National Golf Club this April. It is adding an extra hour of live streaming bonus coverage, "Masters Extra", in addition to "Amen Corner Live", its popular live streaming coverage of Augusta's challenging 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

Masters Extra will be produced by CBS Sports with the complete Masters announcer lineup of Jim Nantz, Nick Faldo, Peter Oosterhuis, Verne Lundquist, David Feherty, Bill Macatee, Peter Kostis and Ian Baker-Finch, and will provide live streaming video of the entire field and course from the 2007 Masters Tournament for one hour prior to television coverage on USA and CBS.

According to a CBS Sportsline spokesman, Masters Extra will have the exact same production values as the Thursday and Friday television coverage on USA and Saturday and Sunday coverage on CBS. That distinguishes it from Amen Corner Live, which is produced specifically for the Internet and uses different talent and a separate production crew.

Both Masters Extra and Amen Corner Live will be available free of charge at cbs.sportsline.com as well as www.masters.org and will be presented on all four days of the 2007 Masters Tournament, April 5-8. In total there will be approximately 26 hours of live video from Augusta National Golf Club.

Last year, Amen Corner Live provided 3.4 million video streams over the four-day tournament, with a peak usage figure of over 85,000 simultaneous streams and average viewing time of over two hours per visit.

Here are the listings for CBS Sportsline's video coverage from Augusta:

2007 Amen Corner Live Schedule

Thursday, April 5: 10:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Friday, April 6: 10:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday, April 7: 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Sunday, April 8: 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM

2007 Masters Extra Schedule

Thursday, April 5: 3:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Friday, April 6: 3:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 7: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Sunday, April 8: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM