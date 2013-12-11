CBS Sports Ups Sabatelle to Senior VP, Communications

CBS Sports announced on Wednesday it has promoted Jennifer Sabatelle to senior VP, communications at the company.

Sabatelle will continue to oversee all communications functions for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.

“Jen has distinguished herself as an extremely talented executive these last three years leading the communications efforts for CBS Sports and has a keen understanding of our business,” said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. “She has maintained terrific relations with the sports press, our rights holders, and our talent, and has helped enhance our standing as an industry leader. I couldn’t be more proud to offer this promotion.”

Sabatelle has served as VP, communications, CBS Sports since 2010. Prior to that, Sabatelle was director, communications CBS Sports starting in 2007.