CBS Sports to Stream SEC Football Games

CBS Sports announced Monday that it will stream its entire "SEC on CBS" football schedule this season.

The livestream of the games will be made available on CBSSports.com and through the CBS Sports mobile app. The stream will feature multiple camera angles for the first time, including the All-22 camera that shows every player on the field, which are not on the TV broadcast.

"For every SEC on CBS broadcast this season, including what may be the biggest college football game of 2013, fans will be able to see the game action like never before," said Jeffrey Gerttula, general manager of CBSSports.com. "The live All-22 camera angle was extremely popular with viewers of our record-breaking Super Bowl live stream, and we're excited to now offer college football fans the ultimate second-screen experience."

CBS is the exclusive national over-the-air broadcaster to SEC football home games. This year's schedule, which includes 16 games over 13 weeks, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 14 with Texas A&M facing off against defending national champion Alabama.