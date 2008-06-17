CBS Sports Promotes Five

CBS Sports announced five promotions Tuesday.

Ken Aagaard was promoted to executive vice president, operations, engineering and production services from senior VP, operations and production services, a post he held since 1998.

Mike Aresco was elevated to executive VP, programming, from senior VP, programming, his title since 2000.

New VP of production Harold Bryant had been a coordinating producer. Bryant will take over the production responsibilities handled by former executive VP and executive producer Tony Petitti, who left CBS Sports to run MLB Channel.

Rob Correa was promoted to executive VP, programming, from senior VP, programming, also since 2000.

And Marty Kaye was elevated to senior VP, finance, from VP, finance, a post he has held since 1999.

“I’m pleased to announce these very well-earned appointments," CBS News and Sports president Sean McManus said in a statement. "Ken, Mike, Harold, Rob and Marty each have distinguished themselves in their respective areas within the company and have helped to build CBS Sports into the dominant network sports division that it is today. I am confident that with the great team we have at CBS Sports, we will continue to set the industry standard in every way.”