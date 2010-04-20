CBS Sports Planning Online NFL Draft Show
By Alex Weprin
CBS Sports is planning a live web show which will air during
the first, second and third rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft.
The program, "Inside The Draft Live," will be streaming on
CBSSports.com, and will also be simulcast on CBS College Sports Network. The
show will originate from the CBS College Sports Network studios in New York, with live updates from Radio City Music Hall, where the draft is being
held. ESPN and NFL Network will be presenting the live television coverage of
the draft, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (April 22).
Samsung and Sprint have signed on as presenting sponsors of
the web show.
