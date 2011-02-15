CBS Sports Network Tips Off Rebrand April 4

CBS Sports's college sports network is about to drop a class with any eye toward broadening its athletics curriculum.

Effective April 4, CBS College Sports Network, which counts some 40 million subscribers, will become CBS Sports Network. While the channel will continue to focus on college sports, the rebranding will allow for the service to expand its content base down the road, according to CBS executives.

As part of the rebrand, CBS Sports Network, whose predecessor covered over 15 men's and women's college sports with over 250 live events each season, plus an array of attendant studio and original fare, will more closely align and expand Black Rock's portfolio of assets, including CBS Sports, Showtime Sports, CBSSports.com and MaxPreps.com.

The name change is the second in three years for the service. CBS Corp. acquired CSTV in January 2006, before integrating it into CBS Sports early in 2008 and then rebranding it CBS College Sports Network that February.

