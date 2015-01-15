CBS Sports Network Signs New Deal With Army Football

CBS Sports Network has signed a new five-year deal with Army football that will keep all home games and select neutral site games in which Army is the home team on the cable sports network through 2019.

The agreement provides that a majority of Army home football games will be played on Saturday afternoons beginning at 12:00 p.m., ET. Additionally, a live web stream of all Army home telecasts will be made available free of charge to soldiers and military personnel around the world.

CBS Sports Network began televising Army home football games in 2009. The CBS broadcast network carries the annual Army-Navy football game.