CBS Sports Network Sets Super Bowl Programming

CBS Sports Network announced Monday that it will feature

original Super Bowl programming.

During the week leading up to the game, CBS Sports Net will

air Super Bowl Live and Inside the Super Bowl from New Orleans. Super

Bowl Live will air Tuesday-Friday (Jan. 29-Feb. 1) from 7-9 p.m. and be

hosted by Greg Gumbel, while Inside the Super Bowl will run from 4-6

p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 28. Regular weekly programs, NFL Monday QB, ROME

and the Tim Brando Show will originate from New Orleans that week as

well.

CBS Sports Network will also air extended postgame coverage

of Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, after the CBS broadcast network ends its

coverage. TheNFL Today's James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer

Esiason, Dan Marino and Shannon Sharpe will be featured.

"There is no event bigger than the Super Bowl and we're

dedicating more resources than ever before to produce in-depth live week-long

programming," said David Berson, executive VP, CBS Sports and president,

CBS Sports Network. "Super Bowl week is a great opportunity to

showcase CBS Sports Network to viewers. As the home of Super Bowl XLVII,

CBS Sports and its array of platforms will deliver unprecedented 24/7 coverage."

Last week CBS Sports announced that it will setup four stages at New Orleans' Jackson Square, to house its programming for

Super Bowl week.