CBS Sports Network Reaches TV Deal With UFL

CBS Sports Network has reached an agreement with the United Football League to bring the four-year-old league to a wider audience.

The cable sports network will air two games a week -- on Wednesdays and Fridays -- throughout the league's eight-week schedule, beginning Sept. 19.

"We're pleased to partner with the UFL and bring more live football to CBS Sports Network," said Dan Weinberg, senior VP, programming, CBS Sports Network. "Fans have an appetite for football at all levels and we're excited to showcase the UFL."

The UFL began playing in 2009.