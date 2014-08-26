CBS Sports Network Launching Female Sports Talker

CBS Sports Network will launch the first all-female sports talk show We Need to Talk on Sept. 30.

The one-hour talker, which will air in primetime at 10 p.m., will feature various female CBS Sports staffers including Lesley Visser, Amy Trask, Tracy Wolfson, Dana Jacobson and Allie LaForce.

We Need to Talk will all also have non-CBS women that will appear including NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer, boxer Laila Ali (daughter of Muhammad Ali), former WNBA star Lisa Leslie and current star Swin Cash, Olympic medalist Dara Torres, veteran sports reporter Summer Sanders and former tennis player and VP of the USTA Katrina Adams.

CBS This Morning’s Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King will appear as guests. The show will also feature a few high-profile men from the sports world.

“This is a very proud moment for all of us at CBS Sports,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “A sports show featuring all women is long overdue, and we are thrilled to be able to make television history this fall with the national launch of We Need to Talk.”

We Need to Talk will also be produced exclusively by women, led by coordinating producers Emilie Deutsch and Suzanne Smith (the only woman currently producing or directing NFL games). Amy Salmanson and Julie Keryc will also produce with Smith directing.